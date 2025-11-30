Lopez (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time in Saturday's 114-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Lopez has failed to see any minutes in three straight contests and looks to have at least temporarily lost his spot in the rotation while head coach Tyronn Lue has been leaning more heavily on starting center Ivica Zubac and deploying Kobe Brown and/or John Collins at the five when Zubac is resting on the bench. The move outside of the rotation comes after Lopez shot just 40.4 percent from the field and averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks in 14.4 minutes over LA's first 17 games of the season.