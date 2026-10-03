Lopez is not guaranteed the Clippers' starting center role, as Isaiah Jackson has been working with the first team during training camp, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Lopez started 40 of his 75 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks across 21.8 minutes per game on the campaign. The 38-year-old will face plenty of competition for minutes throughout the season, as Jackson could take Lopez's spot in the starting five. Additionally, Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) could fight for minutes once he's cleared to return.