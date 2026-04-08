Lopez logged nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 win over the Mavericks.

Jones and Brook Lopez combined for 21 rebounds in the win. The 10th-year pro bounced back to double-digit scoring totals after a three-game string of poor results. He's scored in double-digits only twice over the past eight games. The Clippers' frontcourt needs more nights like this from Jones to stay ahead of the pace in the current playoff race.