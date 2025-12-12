Lopez chipped in zero points (0-1 FG), one block and one steal across 13 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Rockets.

After going unused in six consecutive games in coach's decisions, Lopez has moved back into the rotation for the Clippers' last two contests, supplanting Kobe Brown as the backup center. Though he's now back in the mix for the Clippers, Lopez remains an afterthought in fantasy formats, as he's simply not getting sufficient playing time behind starter Ivica Zubac. Across 19 appearances this season, Lopez is averaging 5.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per contest and is shooting a career-worst 39 percent from the field.