Lopez accumulated seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 victory over the Hornets.

After posting a season-high 26 points in Friday's win over the Thunder, Lopez struggled with efficiency Sunday. However, the veteran big man still dished out a game- and season-high eight assists. He's started six straight games, averaging 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.0 minutes per showing over that stretch.