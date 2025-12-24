Lopez is in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Rockets on Tuesday, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Lopez will enter the Clippers' starting lineup for the first time this season Tuesday in the absence of Ivica Zubac, who will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. Lopez started in all 80 regular-season games for the Bucks during the 2024-25 campaign and averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks over 31.8 minutes per game. Lopez has struggled from the field this season (his 40.5 percent field-goal clip is a career worst), but perhaps more consistent playing time will help with his shooting woes.