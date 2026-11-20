Lopez finished Thursday's 124-112 loss to the Spurs with 23 points (8-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

Lopez was surprisingly productive against a Spurs frontcourt led by Victor Wembanyama, missing just two of his 10 field-goal attempts and scoring at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last seven appearances. He's not expected to maintain this scoring pace for long, but the Clippers are riding his hot hand while it's possible. He's averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 57 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from three-point range over that stretch.