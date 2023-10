Williams signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Williams spent his first two collegiate seasons at Fresno State before playing for two years at UTEP. He transferred to Texas Tech for his final season and will now compete for a roster spot with the Clippers for a second consecutive season. He made 23 appearances with the G League's Ontario Clippers last year and averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game.