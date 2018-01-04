Williams has started the last eight games for the Clippers, averaging 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block across 28.5 minutes during that stretch.

Despite being on a two-way contract, Williams has seen extended playing time for the Clippers lately, with injuries to Austin Rivers (Achilles), Danilo Gallinari (hip) and Patrick Beverley (knee) all contributing to the increase in playing time. While Rivers could be back as early as Thursday, Gallianri is likely to miss a few more weeks and Beverley is done for the season, so Williams should continue to have a role in the regular rotation. That said, once his 45 days are up on his two-way contract, the Clippers will have to decide whether to sign him for the rest of the season to a regular contract or assign him to the G-League.