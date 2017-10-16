Clippers' C.J. Williams: Converted to two-way contract
Williams signed a two-way contract with the Clippers.
Williams originally joined the Clippers on a training camp deal, but will now have it converted to a two-way deal. That means Williams will be able to spend up to 45 days with the Clippers during the upcoming season, while playing for the team's G-League affiliate for the rest of the time. The 27-year-old averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 18.9 minutes across four preseason games. He won't be a relevant fantasy option due to the fact that he'll be playing in the G-League for much of the season.
