Williams will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise from head coach Doc Rivers, but Williams has played at least 16 minutes in each of the last three games for the Clippers. While Williams could be in line for extended minutes in his first start, he should still be avoided in DFS given the uncertainty surrounding his situation. With Williams in the starting lineup, Lou Williams will return to a more familiar role off the bench Sunday.