Clippers' C.J. Williams: Heads to G League for rehab
The Clippers assigned Williams to the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Saturday.
The Clippers haven't formally announced their plans for Williams this week, but his demotion to the G League likely signals that he'll remain unavailable for at least Monday's game against the Rockets, marking his third consecutive absence. Even if Williams recovers from the right ankle sprain in short order, the Clippers have some incentive to keep him in the G League with the two-way guard rapidly closing in on 45 days of NBA service time. Once Williams reaches that benchmark, the Clippers would have to sign him to a standard contract for the rest of the season or cut him loose. The 27-year-old has impressed in his five appearances with the Clippers in January with 11.4 points in 28.2 minutes per game on 54.8 percent shooting from the field and 42.1 percent shooting beyond the arc, but his window for extended playing time has probably closed with Milos Teodosic and Blake Griffin having since recovered from their respective injuries and returned to action.
More News
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: X-rays negative on ankle•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Won't play Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Sprains ankle, will not return•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Continues to see elevated role•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Sent to G-League•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Starting Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...