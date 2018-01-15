The Clippers assigned Williams to the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Saturday.

The Clippers haven't formally announced their plans for Williams this week, but his demotion to the G League likely signals that he'll remain unavailable for at least Monday's game against the Rockets, marking his third consecutive absence. Even if Williams recovers from the right ankle sprain in short order, the Clippers have some incentive to keep him in the G League with the two-way guard rapidly closing in on 45 days of NBA service time. Once Williams reaches that benchmark, the Clippers would have to sign him to a standard contract for the rest of the season or cut him loose. The 27-year-old has impressed in his five appearances with the Clippers in January with 11.4 points in 28.2 minutes per game on 54.8 percent shooting from the field and 42.1 percent shooting beyond the arc, but his window for extended playing time has probably closed with Milos Teodosic and Blake Griffin having since recovered from their respective injuries and returned to action.