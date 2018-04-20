Clippers' C.J. Williams: Moderate contributor off bench
Williams tallied 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 38 games played with the Clippers in 2017-18.
Williams was a moderate contributor off the bench for Coach Rivers and the Clippers during his rookie season as he mostly scored in single digits all season long. On Jan. 2 against Memphis though, the North Carolina State product erupted for 18 points in what was his best game of his career by far. Williams may be looking for a new team next season, as his two-way contract with the Clippers expired this year.
