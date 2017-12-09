Williams will shift back to the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Law Murray of ESPN reports.

The Clippers have had to mix and match lineups of late due to a number of injuries, and Williams will shift back to the bench Saturday after starting the previous two games against Minnesota. Los Angeles will go with Sindarius Thornwell in his place, and he'll join Austin Rivers in the backcourt.

