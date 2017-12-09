Clippers' C.J. Williams: Moving back to bench
Williams will shift back to the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Law Murray of ESPN reports.
The Clippers have had to mix and match lineups of late due to a number of injuries, and Williams will shift back to the bench Saturday after starting the previous two games against Minnesota. Los Angeles will go with Sindarius Thornwell in his place, and he'll join Austin Rivers in the backcourt.
More News
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...