The Clippers recalled Williams from the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Wednesday.

Williams will be available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, but isn't a lock to see the floor if the contest is competitive. The 27-year-old rookie has made four appearances with the Clippers this season and is averaging just 3.3 minutes per contest.

