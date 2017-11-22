Clippers' C.J. Williams: Recalled from G League
The Clippers recalled Williams from the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Wednesday.
Williams will be available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, but isn't a lock to see the floor if the contest is competitive. The 27-year-old rookie has made four appearances with the Clippers this season and is averaging just 3.3 minutes per contest.
