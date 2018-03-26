Williams was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.

Both Williams and Tyrone Wallace had used up all 45 eligible days at the NBA level on their two-way contracts and were delegated to the G-League earlier this month. However, after the completion of the G-League regular season over the weekend, Williams is now eligible to rejoin the Clippers and remain there for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign. He'll slot in as depth on the wing, though is unlikely to receive more than a handful of minutes off the bench if the Clippers remain healthy over the final few weeks of the season.