Williams went for 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Williams drew the start with Milos Teodosic (foot), Austin Rivers (elbow), and Lou Williams (ankle) all sidelined. The 28-year-old rookie wing should probably be expected to see similar playing time during Wednesday's season finale versus the Lakers.