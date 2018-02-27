Clippers' C.J. Williams: Scores 20 points for G League club
Williams put up 20 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes before fouling out of the G League's Ontario Agua Caliente Clippers' 117-112 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday.
Williams hasn't appeared for the NBA team since Jan. 10 after sustained a right ankle sprain, but the injury looks to be behind him at this point. He's made three appearances for the G League affiliate in February and looks like he'll stick around with Ontario Agua Caliente until further notice with the NBA team well stocked on backcourt depth.
