Williams was reassigned to the G-League on Saturday.

As a two-way contract, Williams was only eligible to spend 45 days with the Clippers, and Friday's win over the Knicks represented his final day. Due in large part to injuries, the NC State product was thrust into a much larger role this season, routinely topping 20 minutes while fluctuating between shooting guard and small forward. Williams' future with the Clippers is somewhat crowded, as the team also has to decide if it wants to keep Tyrone Wallace -- another two-way player -- around long-term.