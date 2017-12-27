Clippers' C.J. Williams: Sent to G-League
Williams was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Bobby Marks of ESPN reports.
With Williams on a two-way contract, he can only spend up to 45 days with the Clippers, so the team will assign him Wednesday in an effort to preserve a few of those days. That said, Williams should be recalled in short order and he's regularly seeing minutes in the rotation considering the Clippers' frequent injuries. Despite averaging 27.3 minutes over the last eight games, though, Williams still doesn't provide much production across the board and isn't a fantasy target in the majority of leagues.
