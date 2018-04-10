Clippers' C.J. Williams: Set for spot start Monday
Williams will enter the starting five for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Clippers are set to be without the likes of Milos Teodosic (foot), Austin Rivers (elbow) and Lou Williams (ankle) on Monday, so Williams will pick up the start in the backcourt alongside Tyrone Wallace. Both Williams and Wallace should be set for significant workloads, though Wallace has more upside between the two. Either way, Williams should be set for a temporary uptick in production, which could extend through Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Lakers if the Clippers take a cautious approach with their veterans.
