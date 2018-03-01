Clippers' C.J. Williams: Six points in spot start
Williams tallied six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and one assist across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Rockets.
Summoned from the G-League earlier in the day, Williams took a turn as the starting small forward in place of Danilo Gallinari (hand) and was serviceable in a complementary role. The 28-year-old has shuffled between Agua Caliente and the NBA club this season and has turned in a handful of double-digit scoring efforts for the latter, and it remains to be seen how long his current stay will last.
