Clippers' C.J. Williams: Sprains ankle, will not return
Williams sprained his right ankle and will not return to Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams came up limping after making a basket during the third quarter of Wednesday's game, and he was subsequently carried to the locker room before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The severity of the injury is still unclear, but more should be known in the coming days as he's further evaluated. Prior to exiting, Williams recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 20 minutes.
