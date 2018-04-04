Clippers' C.J. Williams: Starting at small forward Tuesday
Williams will pick up the spot start Tuesday against the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Clippers are set to be without Danilo Gallinari (hand) on Tuesday, so Williams will get the call to jump into the top unit in his place. Williams was a DNP-CD in Sunday's contest, so his elevation to the top unit should mean a significant bump in playing time and production. Along with Williams, Wesley Johnson and Sindarius Thornwell should see an uptick in minutes with Gallinari on the sidelines.
