Williams is starting for Friday's game against the Wizards, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

With both Austin Rivers (concussion) and Milos Teodosic (rest) sidelined, Williams will start alongside Lou Williams at guard. Over the past eight games, Williams has posted 4.3 points across 15.1 minutes per game, though should see more run Friday, making him an intriguing DFS option.