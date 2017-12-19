Williams will enter the starting five for Monday's matchup with the Spurs, Paul Garica of Project Spurs reports.

The Clippers continue to be decimated by injuries, with both Lou Williams (ankle) and Wesley Johnson (foot) the latest casualties to an already crowded injury report. That allows Williams to pick up the spot start Monday, where he should benefit with boosted playing time overall and added value. He'll be nothing more than a punt-play for Monday's DFS slate.