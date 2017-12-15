Updating a previous note: Williams will come off the bench Friday against Washington, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post initially reported that Williams would get the nod at shooting guard, but that will not be the case, as the Clippers will instead go with Sindarius Thornwell at the two alongside Lou Williams. With Patrick Beverley (knee), Austin Rivers (concussion) and Milos Teodosic (rest) all out, Williams should still see increased minutes off the bench.