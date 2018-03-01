Clippers' C.J. Williams: Will start Wednesday
Williams has been called up from the G-League's Ontario Aqua Caliente Clippers and will start Wednesday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Danilo Gallinari out, C.J. Williams will move into the starting lineup for the Clippers. It's uncertain if Williams will stick to the main roster once Gallinari returns, but for now, he will compete with Wesley Johnson for minutes at the three. In 26 games on the main roster, Williams is averaging 6.4 points and 1.7 rebound over 20.8 minutes.
