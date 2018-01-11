Clippers' C.J. Williams: Won't play Thursday vs. Kings
Williams (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams sprained his right ankle in the third quarter of Wednesday's 125-106 win over the Warriors, finishing the outing with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one block in 20 minutes. Though the extent of Williams' sprain hasn't been revealed, he was spotted with crutches in the locker room afterward, suggesting that a multi-game absence could be in store. The Clippers will likely be missing as many as six players Thursday, leaving more run open at the guard spots for youngsters Jawun Evans, Tyrone Wallace and Sindarius Thornwell. Lou Williams, who scored a career-high 50 points Wednesday, will continue to pace the Clippers' offensive attack while the likes of Austin Rivers (heel), Danilo Gallinari (hip) and Blake Griffin (concussion) are sidelined.
More News
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Sprains ankle, will not return•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Continues to see elevated role•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Sent to G-League•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Starting Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Will come off bench•
-
Clippers' C.J. Williams: Starting Friday vs. Washington•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...