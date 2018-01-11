Williams (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Williams sprained his right ankle in the third quarter of Wednesday's 125-106 win over the Warriors, finishing the outing with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one block in 20 minutes. Though the extent of Williams' sprain hasn't been revealed, he was spotted with crutches in the locker room afterward, suggesting that a multi-game absence could be in store. The Clippers will likely be missing as many as six players Thursday, leaving more run open at the guard spots for youngsters Jawun Evans, Tyrone Wallace and Sindarius Thornwell. Lou Williams, who scored a career-high 50 points Wednesday, will continue to pace the Clippers' offensive attack while the likes of Austin Rivers (heel), Danilo Gallinari (hip) and Blake Griffin (concussion) are sidelined.