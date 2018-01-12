X-rays came back negative on Williams' sprained right ankle, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Williams sprained his right ankle during Wednesday night's matchup with the Warriors and has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with the Kings. While the X-rays came back negative, he will undergo an MRI on Friday to get a better look at the ankle. At this time, Williams should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Kings with more information to come after the MRI.