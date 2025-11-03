site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Clippers' Cam Christie: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
Los Angeles assigned Christie to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Monday.
With Christie seeing an average of 6.2 minutes across three appearances in Los Angeles, it makes sense for him to get some live reps in the G League.
