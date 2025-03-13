The Clippers recalled Christie from the G League's San Diego Clippers Wednesday.
Christie will rejoin the parent club ahead of Friday's game in Atlanta following a brief stint in the G League. He's made just five appearances for the Clippers all season, averaging 6.2 minutes per contest.
