Christie (foot) is questionable to play Thursday against the Thunder.

Christie was not on the initial injury report, so being added Thursday morning is not an encouraging sign. If he is unable to go, Jordan Miller and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see more playing time, especially with James Harden (calf) sidelined, but Christie's absence should not have a major impact.

