The Clippers assigned Christie to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Friday.

Christie has made just four NBA appearances this season, so he should receive increased playing time in the G League. The rookie guard is averaging 22.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 37.0 minutes across nine outings for San Diego in 2024-25.

