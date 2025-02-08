The Clippers assigned Christie to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Friday.
Christie has made just four NBA appearances this season, so he should receive increased playing time in the G League. The rookie guard is averaging 22.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 37.0 minutes across nine outings for San Diego in 2024-25.
More News
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Left off injury report•
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Remaining out Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Missing fifth straight game Sunday•
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Another absence coming•
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Still out with ankle sprain•
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Out again for Monday•