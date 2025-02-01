Christie (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Toronto, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
The rookie second-round pick is working through a left ankle sprain, and he has not progressed enough in his recovery to return Sunday. Christie's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Lakers.
