Clippers' Cam Christie: Plays 17 minutes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie contributed four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 win over the Hawks.
Christie is effectively buried in the depth chart and really only plays due to injuries, as the absences of Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip) and Jordan Miller (back) paved the way for Christie to see meaningful time on the court. When the Clippers get healthier, Christie is likely to revert back to a non-factor on the bench.
