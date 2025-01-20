Christie (elbow) played the final 27 seconds of Sunday's 116-102 win over the Lakers, scoring one point (1-2 FT) and recording no other statistics.

A rookie second-round pick, Christie had most recently seen action with the G League's San Diego Clippers, though he sat out the affiliate's 110-109 loss to the Capital City Go-Go on Thursday. The injury apparently wasn't significant enough for the Clippers to recall him and make him available for Sunday's contest with the Lakers. Though Christie hasn't been a regular part of the NBA rotation this season, he got the chance to take the court in the final minute Sunday so he could share the floor with his older brother, Lakers wing Max Christie. The younger Christie will likely be headed back to the G League in the near future.