Clippers' Cam Christie: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie (foot) is questionable to play Saturday versus the Lakers, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Christie missed Thursday's game with the foot issue, but there's a chance he'll be available for Saturday's game. However, he's not a large enough part of the rotation for his playing status to impact fantasy leagues.
