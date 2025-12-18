Clippers' Cam Christie: Recalled to Los Angeles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Los Angeles recalled Christie from the G League's San Diego Clippers.
Christie will continue to provide emergency depth at the NBA level. Across 17 appearances this season, he's averaging 11.0 minutes with 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds.
