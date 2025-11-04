Clippers' Cam Christie: Recalled to Los Angeles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Los Angeles recalled Christie from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Monday.
Christie was assigned and recalled on the same day, and that's something that could happen often for the young guard as the franchise looks to maximize his reps.
