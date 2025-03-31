Los Angeles recalled Christie from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Sunday.
With San Diego's G League season over, Christie will rejoin the Clippers and likely be an emergency depth option. The rookie has made only eight NBA appearances this season, averaging 5.1 minutes per game.
