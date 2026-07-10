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Clippers' Cam Christie: Scores 15 points in Summer League

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Christie posted 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's Summer League loss to the Kings.

Entering his third NBA season, Christie was one of the Clippers' most productive players, leading the club in both scoring and rebounding while continuing to show improved confidence attacking off the dribble rather than settling exclusively for perimeter jumpers. Across his first two regular seasons in Los Angeles, he averaged just 7.9 minutes per contest.

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