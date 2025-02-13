Christie recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) over three minutes in Wednesday's 128-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Recalled from the G League's San Diego Clippers earlier Wednesday, Christie ended up making a garbage-time appearance in the 14-point win over Memphis. He's made six total appearances at the NBA level during his rookie season, averaging 5.2 minutes.
