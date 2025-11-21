Clippers' Cam Christie: Scores six points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie supplied six points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one steal in 12 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 loss to the Magic.
Christie continues to be used sparingly by the Clippers despite a lot of key injuries on the roster. In 10 appearances this season, Christie holds averages of 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 11.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Provides solid minutes off bench•
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Recalled to Los Angeles•
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Assigned to G League•
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Supplies 12 points from bench•
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Another solid SL outing•
-
Clippers' Cam Christie: Drops 21 points in SL•