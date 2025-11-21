Christie supplied six points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one steal in 12 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 loss to the Magic.

Christie continues to be used sparingly by the Clippers despite a lot of key injuries on the roster. In 10 appearances this season, Christie holds averages of 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 11.6 minutes per contest.