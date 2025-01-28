Christie (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
A left ankle sprain will hold Christie out for a third straight game Wednesday. However, the rookie second-rounder's absence should not have a significant effect on the Clippers' rotation against San Antonio.
