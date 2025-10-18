Christie totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT, 1-3 3Pt) and two assists across 12 minutes in Friday's 106-103 preseason win over the Warriors.

Christie played 13 games with the parent team last season after spending most of the year in the G League. An encouraging stint in the minors and the subsequent Summer League performance led to extended preseason minutes, but even his excellent lines over the past few weeks won't earn him a significant role. A spot could open up for him next season, but he's likely to spend time with the G League club again.