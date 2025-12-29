site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Clippers' Cam Christie: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Christie (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Christie has been managing an ankle injury of late, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. Christie could see a slightly expanded role with Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) out of the lineup.
