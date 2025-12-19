Clippers' Cam Christie: Won't play Thursday
Christie (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Oklahoma City.
Christie's minimal minutes will likely be divvied up amongst Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jordan Miller. For now, Christie can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
