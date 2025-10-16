Paul posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 assists, a rebound and a steal across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 109-91 preseason win over the Kings.

Paul will likely end his career with the Clippers, where he made his name as one of the NBA's best point guards in the modern era. Paul isn't likely to draw many starts unless James Harden gets injured or takes a night off. He'll be a great addition to the second unit, where his playmaking skills could put him into the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year by season's end.