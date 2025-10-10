Paul recorded 15 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks across 17 minutes of Thursday's 142-95 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

The first game of Paul's farewell tour went swimmingly. He came off the bench and operated as the primary backup behind James Harden, giving the second unit a huge lift. Paul may struggle to put up consistent fantasy value while the Clippers are at full strength, but it's clear he still has plenty left in the tank.